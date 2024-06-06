Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading Up 5%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GHLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Guild Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.77 million. Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guild Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Insider Activity

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,816 shares in the company, valued at $375,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guild during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the third quarter worth about $358,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 7.8% during the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Guild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Guild by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

