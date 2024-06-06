Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.76. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 31,416 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.22.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

