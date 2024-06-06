Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HALO. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,100 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,072,000 after buying an additional 152,870 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,632,000 after buying an additional 253,363 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after buying an additional 557,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,167,000 after buying an additional 37,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after buying an additional 145,879 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

