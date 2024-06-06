Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $935 million to $1.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $956.31 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.14.

HALO opened at $45.65 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,100. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

