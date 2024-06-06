HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HCP. TD Cowen upped their price target on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.77.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. Analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $219,286.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $404,320.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,415 shares of company stock worth $8,275,134 over the last 90 days. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HashiCorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 293.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after buying an additional 3,404,557 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after buying an additional 1,161,600 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after buying an additional 949,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after buying an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

