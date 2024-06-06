HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $177.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 235.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile



Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Featured Stories

