Head-To-Head Comparison: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) vs. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Bank of America and First Bancorp are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of America and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 1 7 10 0 2.50 First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of America presently has a consensus price target of $39.26, indicating a potential downside of 1.75%. Given Bank of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Dividends

Profitability

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Bank of America pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares Bank of America and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 13.94% 10.88% 0.89% First Bancorp 18.41% 11.68% 0.94%

Volatility and Risk

Bank of America has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.7% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bank of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of America and First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $171.91 billion 1.82 $26.52 billion $2.89 13.83 First Bancorp $143.61 million 1.82 $29.52 million $2.48 9.47

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of America beats First Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; credit and debit cards; residential mortgages, and home equity loans; and direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The GWIM segment provides investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; wealth management solutions; and customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment offers lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, short-term investing options, and merchant services; working capital management solutions; debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services; and fixed-income and equity research, and certain market-based services. The Global Markets segment provides market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services; securities and derivative products; and risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1784 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment. In addition, it offers commercial multifamily loans; residential real estate term and residential real estate construction loans; loans to municipalities in Maine for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax anticipation notes; home equity revolving and term loans; and personal lines of credit and amortizing loans for various purposes, such as autos, recreational vehicles, debt consolidation, personal expenses, or overdraft protection. Further, the company offers private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations and municipalities; and brokerage, annuity, and various insurance products, as well as payment processing services. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Penobscot, Hancock, and Washington counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

