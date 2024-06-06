HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.930-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. HealthEquity also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.93-3.10 EPS.
HealthEquity Stock Up 1.7 %
HealthEquity stock opened at $84.84 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $59.02 and a 1-year high of $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
