HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $105.00 at Bank of America

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

HQY has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY stock opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $59.02 and a 1-year high of $85.71.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 90,329 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after buying an additional 664,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,482,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 82,280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 58,419 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

