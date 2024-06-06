HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.93-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. HealthEquity also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.930-3.100 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.58.

HQY opened at $84.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average of $76.18. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $59.02 and a 52-week high of $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

