Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $80.51

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.51 and traded as low as $79.78. Heineken shares last traded at $79.78, with a volume of 123 shares.
Heineken Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54.
About Heineken
Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
