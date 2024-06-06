Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Shares Down 0.1%

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. 636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

About Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

