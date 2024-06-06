Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.88

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 405647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HTZ

Hertz Global Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.11.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion.

Hertz Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.