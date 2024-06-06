HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.34 Million

HI (HI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $202,296.16 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,611.52 or 0.99935908 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001228 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00012444 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00108243 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00051707 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $207,977.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

