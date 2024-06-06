Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

