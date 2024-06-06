Homestead Advisers Corp Boosts Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PR traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,150,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,630,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 4.26.
Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.
