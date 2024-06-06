Homestead Advisers Corp Decreases Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.07% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $388.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.43 and a 200 day moving average of $415.23. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.01 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KNSL

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.