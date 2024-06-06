Homestead Advisers Corp Has $73.47 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.9% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $73,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,142,000 after purchasing an additional 838,813 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after acquiring an additional 160,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $371.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,145. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.23. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

