Homestead Advisers Corp Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.19% of DuPont de Nemours worth $63,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 95,505 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DD traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.25. 1,587,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

