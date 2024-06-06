Homestead Advisers Corp Purchases New Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 168,114 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Lantheus by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Lantheus by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,344,000 after purchasing an additional 49,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Lantheus by 172.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 33,273 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,928 shares of company stock worth $2,530,098 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lantheus

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $81.66. The company had a trading volume of 382,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,444. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $94.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.