Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 8,700 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Homestead Advisers Corp lessened its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.13% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.76. 169,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,220. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.34 and a twelve month high of $201.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

