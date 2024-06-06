Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $62,323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,437 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,638,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,729,000 after purchasing an additional 505,942 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,221,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 352,896 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $10,140,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

