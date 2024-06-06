Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $600,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HII. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,564. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

