Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Sells $113,344.92 in Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 217,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $113,344.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,233,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,401,412.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 202,346 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $101,173.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 20,401 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $10,404.51.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 5,333 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $2,773.16.

On Thursday, May 16th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 197,183 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $108,450.65.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 201,500 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $114,855.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 10,089 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $5,750.73.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,999,532 shares of Hyzon Motors stock.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

HYZN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 835,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,086. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $112.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.06. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HYZN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

