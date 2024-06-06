iBio’s (IBIO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for iBio’s FY2024 earnings at ($99.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($10.61) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on iBio in a report on Saturday, April 20th. They set a sell rating on the stock.
iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that iBio will post -99.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iBio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,436,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in iBio during the first quarter worth $2,436,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iBio during the first quarter valued at $2,761,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.
