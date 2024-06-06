IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stake Raised by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4,080.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,221 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in IDEX were worth $68,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,196.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after acquiring an additional 125,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,606 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in IDEX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in IDEX by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in IDEX by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $4.14 on Thursday, reaching $203.40. 386,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.13.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

