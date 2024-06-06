IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

IDT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDT traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.32. 342,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,315. IDT has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $947.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.10 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 3.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDT

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $593,803.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,462.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $80,391.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $593,803.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,462.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,192 shares of company stock worth $690,075. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDT

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.