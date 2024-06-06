Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Buys £150.36 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Toby Courtauld bought 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($192.65).

LON GPE opened at GBX 334 ($4.28) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 390.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 394.81. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 329.50 ($4.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 510.50 ($6.54). The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,238.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.41) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

