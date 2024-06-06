Insider Buying: Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Buys A$29,946.60 in Stock

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLSGet Free Report) insider Fiona Hele bought 5,895 shares of Kelsian Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.08 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,946.60 ($20,098.39).

Fiona Hele also recently made the following trade(s):

  On Thursday, April 18th, Fiona Hele 848 shares of Kelsian Group stock.

Kelsian Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Kelsian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Kelsian Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. Kelsian Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Kelsian Group

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

