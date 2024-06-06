Insider Buying: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Director Purchases 885 Shares of Stock

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) Director Jose A. Briones purchased 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $10,027.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 317,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $760.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.24 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 55.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 913,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 187,337 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.