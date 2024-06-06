Insider Buying: Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Insider Acquires $15,006.00 in Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) insider Edward J. Wehmer acquired 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $15,006.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,099 shares in the company, valued at $51,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC opened at $94.92 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $65.19 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WTFC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 186,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

