Insider Selling: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Sells 2,953 Shares of Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brinker International Stock Down 0.7 %

EAT stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.40. 1,345,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,004. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 56,192 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 63.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.12.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

