Insider Selling: Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Major Shareholder Sells $1,590,000.00 in Stock

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Xiaolin Tang sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CTNT stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $12.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

