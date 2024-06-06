Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Sells $164,923.29 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $1,093.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $897.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $820.26. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $484.02 and a 52-week high of $1,106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DECK. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

