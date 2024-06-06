Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.12, for a total transaction of C$211,200.00.

Mehmet Yilmaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$34,675.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$166,225.00.

TSE ELD opened at C$21.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.03. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of C$11.38 and a one year high of C$22.58.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$347.78 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4664843 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ELD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.60.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

