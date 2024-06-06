Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) EVP Sells $5,781,545.28 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LLY opened at $832.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $790.93 billion, a PE ratio of 122.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $432.34 and a 12 month high of $838.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $773.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $705.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,992,890,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

