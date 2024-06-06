Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 20,383 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total value of $17,046,710.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,188,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,116,945,268.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38.
- On Friday, May 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00.
- On Friday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23.
Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $836.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $794.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $432.34 and a 12-month high of $846.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $773.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $705.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.
LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
