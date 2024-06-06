Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) COO Sells 21,118 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $30,198.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,310.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anuradha Muralidharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 17,520 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $26,280.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 2,816 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $5,378.56.

On Friday, March 15th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 608 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $1,216.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 16,584 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $35,489.76.

Expensify Price Performance

EXFY stock remained flat at $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.46. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXFY. Citigroup reduced their target price on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expensify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Expensify during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Expensify during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

