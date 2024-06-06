Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells 1,450 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total transaction of $245,847.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,839,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $273,832.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.56. The company had a trading volume of 271,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,558. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.63. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.16 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of F5 by 55.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after buying an additional 20,486 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 358.9% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

