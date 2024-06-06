Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $2,935,099.68 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total transaction of $2,935,099.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
McKesson Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of MCK stock opened at $579.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $543.75 and its 200 day moving average is $508.91. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $383.82 and a 12-month high of $579.83.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,813,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
