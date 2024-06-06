Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $2,935,099.68 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total transaction of $2,935,099.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

McKesson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $579.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $543.75 and its 200 day moving average is $508.91. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $383.82 and a 12-month high of $579.83.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,813,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

