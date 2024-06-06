Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells 2,798 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Mary Lyn Porter sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $19,334.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,223.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of MCW stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.82. 1,951,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.67. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.06 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCW shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,067,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 274,766 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,863 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at about $755,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,300,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88,830 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

