Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,112,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $718,794.56.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,670,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,604. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Roblox by 2.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 198,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.