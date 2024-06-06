Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,112,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $718,794.56.
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00.
Roblox Price Performance
RBLX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,670,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,604. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14.
Institutional Trading of Roblox
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Roblox by 2.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 198,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
