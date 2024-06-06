Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 96,000 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $3,210,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $3,629,760.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $308,187.84.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,444,588.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $3,512,553.84.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $2,720,223.22.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $3,274,481.94.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $3,183,360.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $2,950,080.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,749 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,933,436.52.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $3,330,240.00.

Samsara Trading Up 2.5 %

IOT stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $34.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,301,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,890. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

