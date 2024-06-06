Insider Selling: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Insider Sells $276,393.56 in Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WH. Barclays raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $394,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 110.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.