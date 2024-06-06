Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Insperity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 59.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Insperity to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.
Shares of NSP opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average of $107.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. Insperity has a twelve month low of $90.80 and a twelve month high of $128.91.
In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on NSP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
