Institutional Venture Partners Sells 7,473 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 7,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $29,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, May 20th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 724 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,896.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 4 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $16.12.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 2 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $8.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 200 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 188 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $755.76.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 117 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $468.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 200 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 42 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $168.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 900 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $3,609.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 41 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $174.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.08. Inspirato Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Inspirato Incorporated will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Inspirato from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Inspirato from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

