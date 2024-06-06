Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,390 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.15. 37,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,203. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.17. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.71 and a 12-month high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

