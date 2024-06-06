International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 40,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 151,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after buying an additional 112,275 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,379. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

