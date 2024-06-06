International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Hits New 12-Month High at $340.00

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 335.40 ($4.30), with a volume of 5210464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.20 ($4.29).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Distributions Services from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 268 ($3.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays restated a “suspended” rating on shares of International Distributions Services in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
International Distributions Services Stock Down 0.2 %
International Distributions Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. International Distributions Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.
International Distributions Services Company Profile
International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.
