Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells $1,005,613.44 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $417.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $418.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $388.22 and its 200 day moving average is $369.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

